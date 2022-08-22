For the fourth time in a decade, Nolensville Little League advances to Little League World Series

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the fourth time in a decade, Nolensville Little League has advanced to the Little League World Series. But this year’s team has its sights set on doing something even more special.

The three previous Nolensville teams to make it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania lost their opening games, and no team won more than two games at the LLWS. This year’s team started with a 5-3 win over Massachusetts Wednesday and followed it up with an 11-2 route of Utah on Friday.

Nolensville is the only team at the LLWS that has yet to commit an error through two games.

They’ve been led offensively by Will Satinoff and Jack Rhodes, the two returning players from last year’s LLWS team, and the one and two hitters in the team’s batting order. Rhodes went 4-4 in the win over Utah, one shy of tying the best hitting performance in the series' 75-year history. He has seven hits through two games.

Rhodes, Satinoff and the rest of the team are motivated to make a run in Williamsport after last year’s team went 0-2 while scoring just one run. Nolensville previously reached the LLWS in 2013 and 2014.

The Tennessee and Southeast Regional champs will now face Indiana of the Great Lakes Region Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a spot in the U.S. winners bracket final on Wednesday on the line. The U.S. Championship is next Saturday with the winner squaring off against the International champion for the Little League World Series crown on Sunday.

