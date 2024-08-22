Former football assistant coach for Austin Peay arrested on trafficking charge

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former assistant coach for the Austin Peay football team was arrested and charged with Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Patrick James Kugler resigned from his position on Sunday, August 18.

The Austin Peay Athletic Department released a statement, stating that they are aware of the arrest and will have no further comments on the matter as Clarksville Police are the lead authorities on the arrest.

This was part of an undercover operation by special agents with TBI's Human Trafficking Unit.

Over a two-day period beginning on August 16th, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

Six men, including Kugler were arrested.