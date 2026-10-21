Former Titans player reportedly tried to retrieve gun after altercation with teammate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details are emerging about the incident that led the Tennessee Titans to release defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

Elliott was attempting to retrieve a gun from his vehicle after an altercation with a teammate during practice last week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter said a source confirmed the details to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Titans coach Robert Saleh addressed the incident Wednesday, acknowledging Elliott pulled a gun and saying the team’s decision involved rules prohibiting guns on the property.

“I will stand on the table for Jordan’s character, unfortunately rules are rules with regards to guns on property and sometimes it’s far greater than the knee jerk reaction of kicking somebody when they are down,” Saleh said.

“My message to 31 other teams would be in you need a hell of a run stopping D-tackle that can help you on a playoff run, give me a call and I’ll tell you everything you need to know about him,” Saleh said. “He’s a good man who had a terrible lapse in judgement.”

The Titans announced Tuesday that Elliott had been released following an incident at the team’s facility on Thursday, Oct. 15.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott,” the team said in a statement. “Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

The team has not publicly provided additional details about the incident.

Elliott appeared in five games for Tennessee this season, including one start, and recorded 11 tackles.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle joined the Titans during the offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal. He previously spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after beginning his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland selected Elliott in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.