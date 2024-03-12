Former Titans running back Derrick Henry is headed to the Baltimore Ravens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Derrick Henry is headed to Baltimore to become a Raven, per Adam Shefter.

#22 was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of the University of Alabama. Over the course of his career as a Titan, Henry held franchise records for most career touchdowns and most career rushing scores.

He also ranks second in franchise postseason history for career rushing attempts, rushing yards, and tied for third in rushing touchdowns.

Upon entering the 2023 season, his 8,335 career rushing yards ranked third in franchise history behind Eddie George and Earl Campbell.

Henry will be signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens, Shefter said via Twitter.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jYiY9118kR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.