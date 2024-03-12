Watch Now
Former Titans running back Derrick Henry is headed to the Baltimore Ravens

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, for Derrick Henry to start practicing. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:03:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Derrick Henry is headed to Baltimore to become a Raven, per Adam Shefter.

#22 was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of the University of Alabama. Over the course of his career as a Titan, Henry held franchise records for most career touchdowns and most career rushing scores.

He also ranks second in franchise postseason history for career rushing attempts, rushing yards, and tied for third in rushing touchdowns.

Upon entering the 2023 season, his 8,335 career rushing yards ranked third in franchise history behind Eddie George and Earl Campbell.

Henry will be signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens, Shefter said via Twitter.

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
