Former USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan hired as head coach of Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former US Men's National Team assistant coach B.J. Callaghan has been announced as the head coach of Nashville SC.

Nashville SC announced the departure of head coach Gary Smith and Assistant Coach Steve Guppy from the Club in mid-May. The departure ended the 7-year tenure of the club's first head coach.

B.J. Callaghan joined the U.S. front in January 2019 as an assistant coach and strategy analyst.

Callaghan served as interim head coach for the USMNT before Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the head coach.

During his stint, Callaghan led the team to win the CONCACAF Nations League before falling in the semifinal of the Gold Cup the following month.

The US Men's National Team most recently was eliminated from Copa America after failing to advance out of the group.

Callaghan will join the team July 22nd. His first game in charge will against Mazatlan F.C in the Leagues Cup 2024. The game will be at GEODIS Park.