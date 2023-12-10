Frank Wycheck, former Tennessee Titan known for role in 'Music City Miracle,' dead at 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frank Wycheck, the former Tennessee Titans tight end known for his role in the 'Music City Miracle,' died on Saturday, December 9th. He was 52 years old.

Wycheck's family confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday. The family says it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattannooga, Tennessee home and hit his head Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive later that afternoon.

The family says they, per Wycheck's wishes, plan to work with experts for on-going brain injury and CTE research.

According to his family, Wycheck had just moved to Chattanooga earlier this summer to be closer to his family. He leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren — Leo, Stevie and August.

Funeral services have not yet been made.

Wycheck was drafted in 1993 in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins, and signed with the then Houston Oilers in 1995. A three-time pro-bowler, many Titans fans will remember Wycheck most for the play known as the 'Music City Miracle.' With 16 seconds remaining in the Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Wycheck took a hand-off and threw it across the field who Kevin Dyson, who ran 75-yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Wycheck caught 28 touchdowns and amassed more than 5,000 yards in his 11-year career.

Following his playing career, Wycheck joined Titans broadcast on the Titans Radio Network, before stepping down in 2017 due to concussion issues.