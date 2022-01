NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're not one of the lucky 69,000 attending Saturday's divisional round game at Nissan Stadium, here's how you can catch all the action.

The Titans will take on the Bengals starting at 3:30 p.m. Central The game will air on NewsChannel 5 and Paramount+.

After landing the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Titans are coming off a bye and are just two wins away from the Super Bowl. The Titans and the Bengals last met on October 31, 2020.