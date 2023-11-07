'I'm focused on today': Mike Vrabel announced Will Levis as quarterback moving forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans are making a move — Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday that rookie Will Levis will be the team’s quarterback moving forward.

Vrabel says he’s hopeful that Ryan Tannehill could recover enough from the high ankle sprain he suffered three weeks ago in a loss to the Ravens to be active this week at Tampa Bay, but he would be the backup to Levis who has impressed through two NFL starts.

“Where we're at right now, I think just looking for something,” Vrabel said. “I think that there's clearly something there. We want to be able to continue to try to work with him, progress, develop and win. And that's how you get better. You only get better by going out there and playing, especially at that position.”

Levis made his first NFL start in place of the injured Tannehill against the Falcons on Oct. 29. The Titans planned to use a quarterback rotation of Levis and Malik Willis in this game, but quickly scrapped those plans with Levis seemingly sparking the offense.

The 33rd overall pick out of Kentucky completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards against the Falcons and matched a NFL record with four touchdown passes in his debut. The Titans scored a season-high 28 points and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Levis made his first road start last Thursday at Pittsburgh, showing flashes of brilliance and signs of rookie inexperience in the hostile road environment. He threw for 262 yards and drove Tennessee down the field in the final minute to be in position to win the game, but threw his first career interception at the goal line in the final seconds to seal a 20 -16 loss.

“I do think that there's been good pocket presence,” Vrabel said. “His ability to move the offense and again, we've got to be better on third down and make sure now as we move forward that we're tightening things up and that we're staying efficient.

With a 3-5 record, the Titans sit 14 out of 16 teams in the AFC as they reach the midpoint of the 17-game schedule this week. There’s still an opportunity to get back into both the division and Wild Card race, but time is beginning to run out.

The Titans move to Levis could signal a shift in mindset from a win at all costs right now philosophy to one also focused on seeing what they have in a rookie quarterback they traded up to get in April’s NFL Draft.

"I just think everything we're doing, we're trying to do in the best interest of the football team, and that’s today,” Vrabel said. “Again, what happens in the future, I can't control. I'm focused on today and the decision at that position.”