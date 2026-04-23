PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of thousands of fans will attend the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this week. They will come from all over the United States and even the world to see the future stars of their favorite teams.

Armando Farill is one of them. The Mexico City native is the Titans International Fan of the Year and is representing the team at the Draft.

Farill says he became a fan of the Houston Oilers back in 1993 and has followed the franchise ever since. He saves up to make one trip per season to watch the Titans play.

But this is a trip of a lifetime, which started with a flight to Nashville on Sunday, where he threw out the first pitch at the Sounds game. He arrived in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and has soaked up all the sights and sounds of the Draft.

Farill is part of the Titans' growing Spanish-speaking fanbase. He even hosts a podcast called Battalla de Titanes where he talks all things Titans.

You can watch his interview with Steve Layman in the media player above.