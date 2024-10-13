Joe Flacco throws two TD passes as the battered Colts beat the Titans 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Flacco threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 20-17 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran now is 1-1 in his second straight start for the Colts (3-3) who got a much-needed split of back-to-back road games inside the AFC South with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson scratched again with an injured right hip.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick out of Florida in 2023, has yet to play against Will Levis who was the 33rd selection overall in the same draft by Tennessee. The battered Colts with nine on injured reserve also had 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor out for a second straight game.

The Titans (1-4) now have lost three straight to their division rival. They will have to wait until November to try and win their first home game this season for first-year coach Brian Callahan.

Tony Pollard put Tennessee up 17-10 with a 23-yard TD run on a drive that used up more than half of the third quarter. Flacco answered by driving the Colts to 10 straight points and the lead they never lost.

He set up Matt Gay's second field goal, a 22-yarder, in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Then Flacco found Michael Pittman Jr. for a 10-yard TD pass with 7:27 left to put the Colts ahead to stay.

The Titans had their chances. They went three-and-out after the Colts went up 20-17, then Julian Blackmon picked off Levis' pass to Calvin Ridley with 4:52 left. Levis now has seven interceptions this season.

Tennessee had one final chance with 12 seconds left from its 3. Levis threw to DeAndre Hopkins, who started a series of laterals pitching to Chig Okonkwo before the ball was downed and time expired.

Flacco opened with a 10-play drive he capped with a 22-yard TD pass to Josh Downs for the 7-0 lead.

That more than made up for the pass Flacco threw directly to Titans safety Amani Hooker for Tennessee's first interception this season. Hooker returned it 30 yards, and Levis capped a three-play drive with a 9-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the receiver's first target of the season, tying it up at 7.

The Titans took a 10-7 lead on Nick Folk's 44-yard field goal, capping a 15-play drive that used nine minutes off the clock.

Self-inflicted issues

The Titans were flagged 11 times for 113 yards — both season highs.

Injuries

Colts starting defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hurt a hamstring in the second quarter on a unit with three lineman currently on injured reserve. He returned in the third. But center Ryan Kelly, who missed the past two games with an injured neck, hurt his calf late in the third quarter and didn't return.

Titans RB Tyjae Spears hurt a hamstring.

Up next

The Colts host Miami in their lone home game in a five-game stretch.

The Titans start a two-game road swing at Buffalo.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl