K-State hires Belmont’s Alexander as basketball coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kansas State has reached an agreement to hire Belmont head coach Casey Alexander to the same position, per multiple sources.

The deal is expected to be announced by the end of the week.

Alexander, 53, led Belmont to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship and a 26-5 record in the regular season before getting upset by Drake in the conference tournament. He has led Belmont to seven straight 20-win seasons and three regular season conference titles.

He also led Belmont to the 2020 OVC Tournament championship but the NCAA Tournament was canceled by COVID-19, which means he was never able to coach his alma mater to the Big Dance

Alexander did lead Lipscomb to its only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018 and followed it up with a NIT runner-up finish in 2019 before replacing his mentor Rick Byrd at Belmont.

He is one of a handful of coaches that has recorded 10 straight 20-win seasons, joining the likes of Mark Few, Bill Self, Kelvin Sampson and Greg McDermott.

Alexander replaces Jerome Tang who was fired in the middle of a third straight winning season but did lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2023.