Kellie Harper out as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers Women's Basketball team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head coach Kellie Harper will not be returning to coach the Tennessee Volunteers Women's Basketball team next season, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced on Monday.

Harper was named the head coach of the Vols in 2019.

Harper led the Vols to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and had four straight third place finishes in the SEC.

"After a thorough review of our women's basketball program, I have informed Kellie we are making a change in leadership," said White. "Decisions like these are never easy to make, especially with someone who has done so much for the Lady Vols as a three-time national champion student-athlete. Her love and passion for Tennessee and the Lady Vols is second to none. She has invested so much heart and soul into our program and truly has given her all for Tennessee. I thank Kellie for her stewardship of our women's basketball program and wish her and Jon well in the next chapter of their lives."

The Lady Vols finished the season with a 20–13 overall record, 10–6 in the conference.