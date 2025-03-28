Lanier is Tennessee’s unlikely star

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTVF) — With every one of this year’s Sweet 16 teams hailing from a power conference, including seven from the SEC, there’s not a single mid-major left in the tournament. But there’s still an underdog story.

His name is Chaz Lanier.

“I have to pinch myself a lot of the time,” Lanier said Thursday at the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. “Especially before games when they hang our jerseys in the locker and I see Lanier on the Tennessee jersey, I mean it’s just special. I never would have thought I’d be right here.”

The Nashville native and Tennessee’s star fifth-year shooting guard was a late bloomer on the basketball scene. He was a 5 foot 9 inch JV player at the Ensworth School who didn’t get more than rotational minutes until his senior season.

Even after a growth spurt that shot him up to 6 foot 4 inches and a breakout season in which he averaged more than 22 points per game for the Tigers, Lanier had to wait on his first college offer.

It finally came from North Florida, and Lanier would soon commit despite not stepping on campus during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, he would spend three years coming off the bench for the Ospreys before exploding into college basketball’s most efficient scorer last season when he averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting 44% from 3-point range.

“We had some guys transfer out after my junior year, and the role to be that (main) guy really opened up for me,” Lanier said. “Just stepping into that role with full confidence like I put the work in. God has opened this up for you to be the man, so go out there and take it.”

With the blessing of head coach Matthew Driscoll, Lanier entered the transfer portal, becoming one of the most sought-after wins in the country.

He received multiple high dollar offers, but ultimately chose to return home to Tennessee and play for the state’s flagship school over offers from Kentucky and BYU.

“I just feel like the fit was the best out of all the schools for me,” Lanier said. “And then being able to play for a Hall of Famer in Rick Barnes, a lot of people don’t get that opportunity. And to be a Tennessee kid, I feel like it just all made sense for me.”

Lanier has shined at his new school as well. He’s scoring 18.1 points per game while shooting 41% from three to lead a Tennessee team that’s spent the entire season in the top 10.

He's been at his best in the tournament, scoring 49 points in two games. That includes a Tennessee tournament record 29 against Wofford in the first round.

Now Lanier and the Vols face rival Kentucky in Friday night’s Midwest Region Sweet 16, standing two wins away from the program’s first ever Final Four.

“Being able to go to the Final Four with this team - a special group of guys - that would be special,” Lanier said. “And to do it for the state of Tennessee as well, that would be very special.”