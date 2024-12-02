Layman: Commanders humble Titans in 42-19 beatdown

LANDOVER, MD. (WTVF) — The Titans believed their win over the Texans showed the progress they have made. But Sunday they reverted to the team they have been much of the season in a 42-19 loss to the Commanders.

Tennessee was mistake-prone and, at times, overmatched in an embarrassing first 19:01 that saw Washington race out to a 28-0 lead that was too much to overcome.

The Titans struggled from the start with a pair of false starts, from J.C. Latham and Nicholas Petit-Frere, sandwiching a Tony Pollard run for no gain on the game’s first play. A screen to Pollard was then stopped for a loss before Will Levis was hit as he threw on a third down completion.

After the punt it took just three plays for the Commanders to come the endzone. Brian Robinson Jr. scampering untouched for 40 yards and a 7-0 lead just 3:02 into the game.

Washington went 80 yards on its second possession, converting a pair of third and one’s with a Jayden Daniels pass to Terry McLaurin and a QB scramble. Daniels decided to keep it himself on second and goal from the three and made a defender miss before extending the ball across the goalline for a score.

On the ensuing drive the normally sure-handed Pollard was stripped of the ball as he fought for extra yards and the Commanders recovered at the Tennessee 24. Three plays later Daniels hit McLaurin for a 16-yard touchdown and a 21-0 Washington lead.

And they weren’t done thanks to a fumble by Jha’Quan Jackson on the following kickoff. The Commanders recovered at the 34 and would capitalize again. An Arden Key roughing the passer penalty was one of three penalties that extended Washington drives when it appeared the Titans had a stop.

Given the extra chance Daniels made the Titans pay again, hitting McLaurin again on a third and goal from the four for their second touchdown of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Titans offense managed just 17 yards and one first down through their first five drives. Tennessee had fewer total yards than penalty yards until it put together a 64-yard touchdown drive to end the first half.

The Titans’ 11 first half penalties were the most penalties accepted against a NFL team in a half since the 49ers had 11 against the Lions in 2011, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Even the normally reliable defense did not live up to its standards. The Commanders piled up 463 total yards and would have had more than 42 points if not for two missed field goals in their seven trips to the red zone.

Robinson Jr. ran for 103 yards and Chris Rodriguez chipped in 94 on just 13 carries as Washington totaled 267 yards on the ground. That’s the highest rushing total against Tennessee since 2018.

It helped a Commanders team that had lost three straight games get well. Washington improved to 8-4 with its first December win since 2021.

The Titans, on the other hand, took two steps backwards after seemingly taking a step forward last week. At 3-9 they are now guaranteed to finish with a losing record for a third consecutive season.

Sunday’s loss came at the hands of a team that went just 4-13 last year and has its own first year coach in Dan Quinn.

But unlike Brian Callahan and the Titans, Quinn and the Commanders are confident they have their franchise quarterback in Daniels, the second pick in last spring’s NFL Draft, and could be building for a playoff run in year one.

Tennessee still has questions about Will Levis, who was fine Sunday throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns to Nick Westbrook-Ilhine on a day where the offense was forced to play catch up, throwing the ball 37 times compared to just 11 runs in 19:47 of total possession.

There are also questions about the roster around him, as well as a coaching staff that continues to see its team shoot itself in the foot with turnovers and penalties.

A week after the locker room was talking about long shot playoff hopes the Titans are back to staring at the reality of another long offseason as the team tries to once again climb back into contender status.

On Sunday they met a team that was on the upswing and it was abundantly clear the Titans aren’t in that position yet.