Layman: Fitting end to 2023 for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans went to Houston Sunday looking to spoil the Texans playoff hopes and ring in the new year with something positive to look forward to in 2024.

Instead, the 26-3 defeat crystalized all that has gone wrong this season for a team destined for its worst finish since 2015.

There were missed opportunities, mind-numbing penalties, too many sacks, key injuries and not nearly enough plays to be competitive against a Texans team that has turned its fortunes around behind likely Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Coach of the Year candidate DeMeco Ryans.

Treylon Burks couldn’t haul in a beautiful deep ball from Will Levis on the game’s second play. Instead of the Titans having the ball in scoring position to start the game they went three and out. Burks finished with just two receptions for 11 yards, and has just 16 catches all season. A huge disappointment for a player drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After surrendering a field goal drive on the Texans’ opening possession, the Titans defense forced a three and out on their next drive only to find themselves right back on the field after Caleb Murphy was flagged for inexcusably running into the punter.

The penalty was costly. It gifted Houston a first down, and Stroud then led the Texans on a 94-yard touchdown march capped by a 12-yard toss to Brevin Jordan.

On the very next play from scrimmage Texans veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes ran right around new Titans right tackle John Ojukwu and hit an unsuspecting Levis in the middle of the pocket, jarring the ball free. Big Sheldon Rankins scooped up the fumble and rumbled into the endzone for a touchdown as the Texans scored 14 points in just :08 to take a 17-0 lead and complete control of the game.

Levis, who worked feverishly the last two weeks to overcome the high ankle sprain he suffered in overtime of the loss to Houston on Dec. 17th, limped off the field after that hit. He would later be carted to the locker room with what Mike Vrabel described after the game as a new foot injury.

Things weren’t any better for Ryan Tannehill who was sacked five more times as the Titans were outgained 312-187.

They converted just one of 12 third downs and turned the ball over twice on downs in the second half, including a third quarter sequence in which they had seven goal-to-go chances but couldn’t crack the end zone.

It’s the fourth time the Titans failed to score a touchdown in their eight road games this season.

Meanwhile, the defense remained stout in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown in three trips by Houston. But they managed just one fourth quarter sack by Harold Landry after the game had been decided, and couldn’t come up with a turnover to try to change the game.

The Texans scored on four of their first six possessions led by the return of Stroud, who missed the last two games due to a concussion but returned hit 24 of his 32 passes for 213 yards. It wasn’t a spectacular performance, but it was impressive in its methodical consistency from a rookie who has given Houston a chance to reach the playoffs with a win at Indianapolis next week.

Derrick Henry topped 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in six seasons and DeAndre Hopkins recorded his seventh career 1,000 yard receiving season in his return to Houston, but those talents have largely been wasted this year on an offense that has never gotten going due mostly to a dysfunctional offensive line that will once again need to be overhauled in the offseason.

The new year can’t get here soon enough for a Titans team that will wrap up the season at home next Sunday against the AFC South-leading Jaguars. Major changes are coming to this roster, and perhaps coaching staff as well.

But on the final day of 2023 it was more of the same. A lobsided loss that served as a fitting end to a year in which the Titans couldn’t get out of their own way long enough to be consistently competitive.