Layman: Goalline stand lifts Titans to third-straight win

LANDOVER, Md. (WTVF) — Clinging to a four-point lead in the closing seconds Sunday and with the Commanders two yards away from the game-winning score, the Titans' defense had its backs against its own goalline at FedEx Field. The unit stood tall, forcing two incompletions before David Long's diving interception sealed a 21-17 road win.

As has been the case during the team's three-game winning streak it wasn't pretty or easy, but Tennessee found a way thanks to Long's heroics, diving in front of J.D. McKissic for the pick at the one-yard line, which sparked a wild celebration from the visitors, halted only momentarily as replay put :06 back on the clock and forced the offense to run one more play to finish the game.

"We got that point and I'm smiling that this is what we're built for," Long said while holding the game ball at the postgame interview podium. "This is what you dream of. Don't panic and just somebody make a play and you walk off the field (with a win), and it just ended up being me."

The Commanders drove 87 yards on that final drive as Carson Wentz dinked and dunked his way down the field, converting the Commanders' only third down on 11 attempts during the day to Curtis Samuel. Then came a questionable defensive pass interference on Kristian Fulton that set Washington up at the two-yard line.

Fulton nearly made amends, but couldn't quite keep his feet inbounds on a would-be interception in the back of the end zone on first down. Wentz's second down pass was broken up at the goalline before Long ended the Commanders' hopes.

"That's what we work for every day," said defensive tackle Denico Autry. "Trying to stop the ball. That's our job."

It was the latest goalline stand for a defense that's developed a reputation for coming up big in the biggest moments. And it's the third straight week this unit has shut the door to preserve a win.

"At least once or twice a year we get one of those epic wins," safety Kevin Byard said. "Whether it's last year (against) Buffalo, couple years ago against Los Angeles. We just have the understanding that we've been in these games so many times. Hey, they make a play, so what? We're going to keep fighting, keep fighting and that's what we did today."

The defense was in position to shut the door thanks to the offense's first second-half score since week one.

After back-to-back three and outs to start the second half, Tennessee faced third and right when Ryan Tannehill stepped up in the pocket and found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine open downfield for a 62-yard completion to the Washington 12.

"That was a huge play, great play by Nick," said Tannehill. "I saw it was one on one down the field. The safety has good leverage to take away the post, but I knew it was one on one, so it was basically just a trust throw giving my guy a chance to go up and make a play on the football. And Nick made a great adjustment to the football and made the play for us."

Five plays later Henry went airborne to cross the plane of the goal for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Titans the lead for good.

The offense gained just 241 total yards, averaging less than four yards per play thanks in part to five sacks allowed, but Henry topped 100 yards for the second straight week and the Titans scored touchdowns on all three of their trips to the red zone.

For the season they've scored 12 touchdowns in 13 red zone trips, the best percentage in the NFL and a huge reason Tennessee's been able to turn things around.

"There's banked reps," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Reps that they've been running since April. And then we're able to put some scheme plays in and have everyone understand them for that particular week. Being able to continue to score down there has been critical to our success."

It's an impressive rebound after the Titans blew a late lead against the Giants in week one and then were blown out on Monday Night Football in Buffalo in week two. It was the team's first 0-2 start in a decade and led to a players-only meeting led by Henry and Byard.

The message was that there's no need to panic, but it's time to fix things and start playing Titans football again. After three straight wins, which puts Tennessee alone atop the AFC South thanks to Houston's upset win in Jacksonville Sunday, Byard admitted he couldn't have written up a better response.

So I guess the meeting worked. And this Titans team is growing in confidence, finding ways to win three straight games by a total of 13 points.

Now comes an early but much-needed week six bye which should allow the Titans to get a few bodies back for back-to-back divisional games against the Colts and Texans later this month.

Keep this winning streak alive through those games and the Titans should be very much in the driver's seat for a third straight AFC South title. And that 0-2 start will be all but forgotten.

"Just finding ways to win," center Ben Jones said. "They don't have to be pretty in this league because everyone's just looking at a win or loss in the column when you get down to January, so we will take all these and just keep stacking them."