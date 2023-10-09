Layman: Inconsistency returns in another Titans road loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Titans arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday looking to validate their blowout win over the Bengals a week earlier and show they're capable of winning on the road.

Instead of proving they're the team they want to be, they demonstrated they're yet to put their inconsistencies behind them in a frustrating 23-16 loss to the rival Colts.

The defense knocked Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the game on a run in the second quarter, but still struggled to consistently get stops. Backup Gardner Minshew led the Colts to 429 total yards and points on all three of their second half drives.

Some of the defensive woes were familiar. They surrendered eight conversions on 13 third downs, and committed multiple penalties including two pass interference calls on Kristian Fulton.

But the biggest frustration had to be the way the run defense betrayed them. Without the services of injured gap stopper Teair Tart the Titans couldn't stop Zack Moss.

The shifty Colts back became the first player to rush for over 100 yards against Tennessee in 21 games. His career-high 165 yards eclipsed the 164 yards of Saquon Barkley of the Giants in week one last year.

Moss averaged more than seven yards per carry, including a 56-yard touchdown in which he was untouched in the final minute of the first quarter and the go-ahead three-yard score in the third quarter.

The Titans offense once again couldn't keep up on the road. Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards, hitting DeAndre Hopkins eight times for 140 yards, but the offense repeatedly bogged down, scoring just one touchdown in four red zone trips.

Red zone offense has been a strength of Titans teams under Mike Vrabel, in part because they've consistently been able to run the football. But there are no guarantees with this team and its current offensive line.

A week after rushing for 122 yards against the Bengals, Derrick Henry got just 43 yards on 13 carries Sunday.

And facing fourth and one at the Indianapolis five in the fourth quarter the Colts defense stuffed the King even before he could get back to the line of scrimmage. A costly turnover on downs when it seemed like the Titans were poised to regain the lead.

Instead, Indianapolis drove from its own five into the Titans red zone, converting four third downs, taking valuable time off the clock before tacking on a field goal to add to their lead.

With only a minute left and no timeouts Ryan Tannehill forced a throw into traffic that was intercepted by Julian Blackmon to secure the Colts' first win in this series in six tries.

It continues the inconsistent for of the Titans rollercoaster start to this season that has featured them alternating a road loss with a home win though the first five weeks. Unfortunately, they won't be able to rely on the home crowd to help them bounce back next week.

What was originally scheduled to be a Titans home game against the Ravens was moved to London as part of the NFL's International Series, so Tennessee will have to again try to prove it can win away from home.

Despite the frustration after the game, the Titans vowed not to hang their heads as they left Indianapolis.

Safety and captain Kevin Byard noted the big game next week, saying, "we're going to stick together, not point fingers and find a solution."

The Titans believed they had already found the solution to many of their problems last week. Sunday's loss proved they haven't put all those problems in the past just yet, and may have a few more to worry about.