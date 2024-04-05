Layman: Preds show playoff merit in big win over Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the biggest game of the season to date the Predators didn't bring the A-game that has accompanied so much of their late season push but did just enough for a 6-3 win over the rival Blues in a game with critical playoff implications.

The Preds found a way, and this time of year being able to grind out games like this can be the difference between advancing to play another day and going home.

With the regulation win the Predators now sit eight points clear of the Blues and the playoff cut line with just six games left in the regular season. The victory was a huge step towards clinching a playoff spot after the team missed the postseason for the first time in nine years last season.

More importantly Nashville is demonstrating that it can win in the postseason with its franchise record 18-game streak with points, and with Thursday's bounce back win over a desperate Blues team that threw everything they had at the game from the jump.

Roman Josi scored :31 into the game, but the visiting Blues controlled much of the first two periods; firing 20 shots at Juuse Saros in the first period and 47 for the game. Still the Predators found a way to have a 3-1 lead at the second intermission.

Filip Forsberg ended the team's two-plus game power play drought with a wrister that got past Jordan Binnington and Anthony Beauvillier pounded home a rebound of a Gus Nyquist shot for his first goal in Gold.

It looked like momentum might shift when Luke Schenn was whistled for a major penalty when he hit a defenseless Jordan Kyrou into the boards. But replay show Kyrou lost his balance and the penalty was reduced to a minor, which the Preds then killed off thanks in no small part to Saros who stopped a season-high 44 shots on the night.

Just like they have so many times during this late season push the Predators looked to put the game away in the third period. An extended forecheck led to a St. Louis giveaway and a Michael McCarron goal to make it 4-1, and it looked like they might just be able to salt the game away.

But the Blues pulled the goalie for the man advantage with over 11:00 to play and drew multiple penalties that put them on the attack much of the rest of the way. A Kyrou goal cut it to 4-3 with 2:15 to go, but an empty-netter from Forsberg out the game away.

It was his second goal of the night and a career-high 43rd goal of the season, marching Matt Duchene's franchise single season record for goals. Forsberg also now has a career-high 86 points for the season after adding an assist as well.

Not bad for a guy who hasn't practiced since mid-February.

And with Forsberg going like that, Saros playing like a Vezina Trophy goalie and Josi playing like a Norris Trophy winner the Predators can compete with anyone they will face in the playoffs.

But Thursday's victory minus the A-game that's carried them much of the last two months from out of the playoff picture to the doorstep of locking up a berth is what may be even more encouraging. This time of year finding a way is all that matters.

For six months hockey clubs are all about the process. A 2-1 loss where you play the right way is fine while a 4-2 win in which you don't bring the right mindset is a cause for concern. But when April rolls around playoff teams only care about results.

The Predators are now almost certainly a playoff team. The results keep coming, even when they may not be at their best.

And that's the sign of a team that could maybe stick around for awhile in the postseason.