Layman: Titans Defensive Problems on Full Display in Loss to Jaguars

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The trades of Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker meant the Titans defense was going to face an uphill battle the rest of the season. That fact was on full display Sunday as the Jaguars came to Nissan Stadium and moved up and down the field at will in a 40-23 victory.

The unit has had tough stretches since the start of the season. They surrendered the game-winning drive to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in week two. They allowed 272 yards passing to Lamar Jackson in the first half in week four.

But ever since dominating the second half in the Titans lone win in Indianapolis a month ago, the defense has fallen off a cliff. In three consecutive losses against the Browns, Bengals and Jaguars they have allowed 110 points and 1,460 total yards.

On Sunday Trevor Lawrence further padded his MVP credentials, dissecting the Titans by completing 25-35 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Jacksonville scored on its final five possessions as it moved to a full four-game lead in the AFC South.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, driving 60 yards in 10 plays. Lawrence hit a 28-yard pass down the right sideline as Josh Cameron went over the top of Joshua Williams to make the catch.

That set up Lawrence’s two-yard touchdown toss to Parker Washington in the back of the end zone. It was an elite throw into a tight window and Washington made sure to get both feet down for the score.

Jacksonville never looked back.

Without Simmons to rush the passer, the Titans got just one Jacob Martin sack. And without Hooker directing traffic and making plays on the back end, the Tennessee secondary got picked apart.

Lawrence completed passes of 28-, 33-, 20-, 50-, and 32-yards in the first half alone. The Jaguars racked up 459 yards for the game.

The Titans never really threatened but hung around thanks to another encouraging day for the offense. Cam Ward threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading Tennessee to a fourth straight game of 23 or more points.

It has been an enormous step forward for an offense that managed just 58 points total through the first five games of the season. The Titans have scored 59 points in just the last two games, led by Ward who has completed 68 percent of his passes and posted a passer rating of 97.6 in that span.

There are still bad decisions, like when Ward’s dangerous pitch back inside the tackle box to Tony Pollard who was immediately swarmed over by defenders. Ward once again got caught scrambling to his right and trying to throw back across his body to the middle of the field. Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars traded up to take no. 2 overall, one spot behind Ward, in the 2025 NFL Draft made a phenomenal diving interception.

It was the seventh straight game in which Ward’s had at least one interception, but the progress in his play and the offensive production is evident. The same cannot be said for the defense that is now allowing 36.6 points per game the last three games.

The Titans have a quarterback question that is still waiting to be answered once and for all. But, right now, one thing is certain. They have a defense problem.