Layman: Titan's Derrick Henry turns 30, but faces uncertain future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Derrick Henry has reached a ton of milestones throughout his eight seasons with the Titans. On Thursday, he hit another milestone as he turned 30 — the age at which most running backs see their value and production significantly decline.

But as he gets set for the final game of his eighth NFL season Sunday against the Jaguars Henry shows few, if any, signs of slowing down. And he is determined to fend off Father Time.

“It’s good to be able to still be productive and make plays and have an impact,” Henry said Thursday ahead of practice. “I’m grateful to be in this position. My body feels good. I feel good.”

Henry has been the most productive running back of his generation. He’s rushed more times, for more yards and for more touchdowns than anyone since the start of the 2018 season.

During Tennessee’s 26-3 loss in Houston last Sunday Henry topped 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in his career.

“It’s really impressive,” Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “It’s a testament really to the way he approaches not only how he comes to work every day, but the type of work he does in the offseason, the type of work he does during the season to not only maintain but to continue to get stronger as the season’s gone on.”

Henry’s already built a career resume worthy of consideration in Canton. He won two NFL rushing titles and posted just the eighth 2,000-yard season in NFL history in 2020.

Even behind a poor offensive line this season Henry has managed to rush for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a trip to his fourth Pro Bowl.

“Every day I feel lucky just to be in the building and be able to block for someone like that,” said rookie left guard Peter Skoronski. “(He’s) a Hall of Fame running back, in my opinion, and a Pro Bowler this year, so that’s cool.”

The Pro Bowl invitation came Thursday night. A nice gift on the eve of his birthday.

It’s Henry’s second straight Pro Bowl selection and the fourth in the last five seasons. He was only left off the team in 2021 when he suffered a broken foot and missed the final nine games of the regular season.

“It’s always a great honor to be recognized for your play, which I’m not too proud of this year,” Henry joked. “But (to) my peers and everybody that voted, I’m very appreciative, very grateful to have my fourth selection. I don’t take it for granted.”

Henry’s performance this year has come on a team that was eliminated from playoff contention in week 15 and enters the final week of the season at just 5-11. But his work ethic seems to have rubbed off on his young teammates.

It’s his hard work and determination that makes his backfield mate Tyjae Spears believe the King is not slowing down any time soon.

“He’s a Hall of Famer in the future,” Spears said. “He persevered (this season). He came to practice every day and worked hard, and some days when we was down in the dumps he worked harder and harder. It’s a testament to his character. Y’all say, ‘what about him at 30?’ Watch what he do at 31? Watch next year. Watch what he do next year. He going to have a really good year next year.”

After a down season by his extremely lofty standards, Henry says he’s motivated even more to attack the offseason and prove he’s still an elite back. But after eight seasons as the face of the franchise, the King faces an uncertain future.

Henry is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so Sunday’s game against the Jaguars could be his last game as a Titan at Nissan Stadium.

“I treat it as any other game,” Henry said. “I’m not trying to get too caught up or overwhelmed. Enjoy the moment. Focus on finishing the season strong, going out there and playing a good game and hopefully getting a win. Just be grateful to whoever shows up. I know the fans will come out, and hopefully, we put on a show and are able to finish strong.”