Layman: Titans Mock Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is scheduled to make nine picks in this year’s Draft starting at no. 22 in round one. Here’s our Newschannel 5 final mock draft for what we think Jon Robinson and the Titans should do.

1ST ROUND

22. TRADE WITH BROWNS – ELIJAH MOORE, WR OLE MISS

Robinson is no stranger to making moves around the Draft. He’s made 23 during his tenure as Titans G.M. He has four picks in the top 100 of this Draft, but he said Monday he would like to have more. I think he makes that happen by trading down to no. 26 with Cleveland. Even moving down, I think Tennessee will be able to land a player it wants when it selects the former Ole Miss wide receiver Moore. The former teammate of A.J. Brown is an explosive receiver capable of big plays. He had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Rebels.

2nd ROUND

53. ERIC STOKES, CB GEORGIA

Just like wide receiver, the Titans need to find help at cornerback where they released Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson due to salary cap concerns. Stokes provides a speedy answer that can play opposite free agent Janoris Jenkins and allow Kristian Fulton to stay in the slot. Stokes has 4.3 speed and is a ballhawk, having intercepted four passes last season at Georgia.

3RD ROUND

85. RONNIE PERKINS, EDGE OKLAHOMA

Tennessee addressed its major pass rushing need with the signing of Bud Dupree in free agency, but the outside linebacker position is still thin. Perkins would provide depth. Perkins has the body and loves to get after opposing quarterbacks, posing six sacks in 12 games in 2019 on an Oklahoma team that made the College Football Playoff.

91. BREVAN JORDAN, TE MIAMI (FL)

The Titans need to find a replacement for Jonnu Smith, and while Jordan isn’t as polished as Smith at this point, neither was Smith when he was drafted five years ago. Jordan has the raw tools to develop like Smith, as a big physical blocker that can make plays in the passing game. And he has a swagger, recently comparing himself to Miami’s original playmaker Michael Irvin.

100. (FROM THE BROWNS) WALKER LITTLE, OT STANFORD

The Titans have a hole at right tackle after the Isaiah Wilson bust and the decision to release Dennis Kelly. Free agent Kendall Lamm may be penciled into the role for now, but I think Little could have the potential to hold down that spot in the future. The 6’7, 320-pounder reminds me of former Titans right tackle Jack Conklin. He’s athletic for his size, excelling in pass blocking and the ability to get to the second level of the defense.

4th ROUND

126. JOSH PALMER, WR TENNESSEE

Palmer never become a star at Tennessee while playing on a struggling offense with inconsistent quarterback play. But the former Vols receiver impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl. He fights for balls and had more than 70 percent of his catches go for first downs in college. He would be a nice depth option to add to the Titans’ receiver room along with Moore.

5th ROUND

166. SHAUN WADE, CB OHIO STATE

If Wade had left school a year ago he would have been a first round pick. Instead, he returned to Ohio State, opted in to the Big Ten’s late season and was exposed while making the transition to the outside cornerback position. But Wade won’t need to play outside in Tennessee, so he can return to the slot position he previously excelled at, and more importantly should be able to make an impact on special teams. Might Mike Vrabel take a chance on a fellow former Buckeye?

6th ROUND

205. CHARLES SNOWDEN, LB VIRGINIA

Snowden’s raw, but boy is he athletic. He’s 6’7, can jump and get after quarterbacks. He will provide further depth to the Titans front seven and a hopefully improved pass rush.

215. MICHAEL MENET, C PENN STATE

The Titans could use to bolster their depth on the interior of the offensive line, particularly with someone capable of playing center behind starter Ben Jones. Menet started at the position for three years at Penn State. He’s a development project, but if Tennessee believes he’s flexible enough to play guard if needed, he should make the team.

7th ROUND

232. RILEY PATTERSON, K MEMPHIS

Don’t laugh. The Titans need to fix their unreliable kicking of the last couple years, and since Stephen Gostkowski remains unsigned perhaps they’re looking to address the placekicking duties in the Draft. Patterson had a remarkable 2019 in which he made 23 of 25 field goals at Memphis, including five of six from beyond 50 yards. He was a bit erratic as a senior, but he’s got a big leg and would be a younger, cheaper option than looking for a free agent kicker again.