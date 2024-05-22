Layman: Titans OTAs Bring New Optimism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It doesn’t matter if you are a veteran, a new acquisition or a rookie, the start of Organized Team Activities feels like the first day of school for everyone at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park as the Titans officially turn the page on the field to the Brian Callahan era.

The team kicked off OTA’s Monday, the first of four offseason practice weeks.

“Yesterday was the first day, but today was the second day of actual practices against each other,” Callahan said. “We’re all learning how to practice against each other and there’s a lot that goes into that. Technique is easy on air. It’s easy when you’re working against the coaches. But when you get a against a defense everything sort of changes, so it’s good to start that process again.”

The offseason not just saw the Titans make a coaching switch and the resulting staff changes, but also drastically overhaul the roster. They also have changed their systems in all three phases.

But with all those changes also comes opportunity, for veterans, and new players alike, as they try to lay the foundation for what’s ahead.

“Guys are just excited,” safety Amani Hooker said. “Guys see opportunity. Whether you’ve been here or you’re new here it’s opportunity out there to be able to make an impression on these coaches and change their lives and change the lives of their family.”

The latest addition to the roster is receiver Tyler Boyd, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract just last Monday. The ninth-year vet didn’t arrive in Nashville until Monday but was on the field for Tuesday’s practice.

After having success with Callahan as his coordinator in Cincinnati, Boyd is excited to be re-united here in Tennessee.

“Callahan is here and he’s my guy,” Boyd said. “And he’s a heckuva coach, that’s why he’s here. Just being able to fit in the schemes, which I do well. I’ve been in this offense for some time now – fifth, sixth year – so I just felt like it was a good fit.”

Building the offensive talent has been a priority for the Titans ever since Callahan was hired in January. General Manager Ran Carthon spent significant resources in free agency on the team’s offensive personnel, particularly in the passing game.

Along with Boyd, Tennessee also signed former Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92.5 million deal. Those two along with future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins gives the Titans a three-headed monster at wide receiver.

They haven’t played a game together yet, but for an organization that has struggled to consistently produce in the passing game over the years expectations are high for the trio.

“I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I’ve had the chance to play with on paper,” Hopkins said. “Obviously I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven’t played a game yet, so we’ll see how it goes once we hit the field. Just taking it day by day. A lot of us are still learning how things (are supposed to) go.”

The work will continue Thursday with the team’s next OTA, the third of 10 allowed over the next four weeks wrapped around their mandatory mini-camp in early June. But the real work will come when the pads come on in training camp later this summer.

Still, the talent the Titans have amassed on offense this offseason is apparent. And if they can piece it all together and complement one another, this unit has an opportunity to make some big strides this fall.

Callahan says he’s particularly excited about his versatile running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears who have both shown explosiveness and a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield.

You start to wonder if there will be enough balls to go around? But that’s a good problem to have for a team that’s struggled to score the last two seasons, especially now – in May – as they look to put it all together.

“As soon as we get in the huddle I just look around and see all the playmakers,” Pollard said. “All the guys that can take it the house. It’s just exciting to be in that huddle.”