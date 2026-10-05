Layman: Titans Shoot Self in Foot with Costly Mistakes in Loss to Ravens

The missed opportunities came earlier Sunday in Baltimore than they had in final minute losses the last two weeks, but they were no less glaring as the Titans fell behind the Ravens 24-7 at half on the way to a fourth straight loss to start the season.

Cam Ward’s final drive interception in the end zone last week snapped a streak of 208 passes without a pick and sealed a 12-7 loss to the Giants. It took just two passes Sunday for Ward’s next interception, though it wasn’t really his fault. The second-year quarterback stepped up in the pocket trying to escape a sack, flipping a forward pass towards Tony Pollard as he was being tripped from behind. The ball caromed off Pollard’s hands and shoulder pads and into the arms of Trenton Simpson, who returned it to the Tennessee 37.

Derrick Henry plowed right through Kevin Winston Jr. on the way to a five-yard touchdown five plays later and Baltimore had a 7-0 lead. It was the first of three monumental first half swings that came off Tennessee miscues.

The offense showed more life this week, responding to the Ravens initial score with a balanced, 10-play, 70-yard drive capped by Tony Pollard’s three-yard touchdown to tie the game. And it looked like the Titans were poised to answer again when they had first and goal at the Baltimore eight early in the second quarter.

But, perhaps from the success of the run on the first drive, or maybe still remembering Ward’s last red zone pass in the Meadowlands last week, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll went ultra-conservative, taking the ball out of his quarterback’s hands completely and giving it to Pollard on four straight plays. The final run came out of a wildcat formation, with Ward split out wide, on fourth and goal from the two that saw Pollard met by a host of Ravens’ tacklers right at the line of scrimmage.

The momentum of the game flipped completely with that turnover on downs. Lamar Jackson hit Mark Andrews on a third-and-six conversion to get out from beneath the shadow of his own goalpost. That duo connected again on a three-yard touchdown pass to cap a 98-yard drive that took just eight plays.

It was a 14-point swing and Jackson and the Ravens weren’t done. Ward hit Carnell Tate for an explosive gain in the final minute of the first half, only to have Kyle Hamilton catch Tate from behind and punch the ball free. The Ravens recovered the fumble, moved the ball across midfield and Tyler Loop followed up his game-winning kick last week in Rio with a 64-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 24-7 Baltimore lead.

Jackson finished the first half 15-of-20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans offense tried to keep up but instead shot itself in the foot with the two turnovers – and the turnover on downs – leading to 17 of the Ravens’ 24 points. That was the difference in the first half and, ultimately, the game. And it reinforces the fact that this Titans team has no margin for error.

Ward played his best game of the season, bouncing back from his fatal error against the Giants to throw for a season-high 222 yards. His late touchdown to Wan’Dale Robinson and two-point conversion to Gunnar Helm pulled the Titans within 24-18 with 1:12 to play before the Ravens recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

Carnell Tate had his best game as a pro with nine receptions in 12 targets for 145 yards, including a spectacular 33-yard catch and run off a Ward scramble on a fourth and 10 on that final drive. But Tate also had that costly fumble before halftime. He was seen on the sideline shortly after joking with Calvin Ridley and said after the game that he tries to laugh off mistakes so he can move on. Tate could easily do that in college at Ohio State where the Buckeyes were talented enough to overcome their mistakes.

The Titans cannot do that. Not with an offense that failed to sustain drives in the second half with three straight three-and-outs in which they gained just four yards. Not with a defense that did a commendable job on Henry, allowing just 73 yards on 23 carries, but could not slow down Jackson and the passing game in the first half.

If Jackson and Ravens coach Jesse Minter felt he needed to play in the second half, he might have been able to throw for 400 yards. But there was no real need to test out that injured ankle against Titans team that now has scored just six touchdowns on the season.

Henry has rushed for seven touchdowns by himself through four games for the Ravens and now has 129 for his career after posting a franchise-record 90 of them during his eight years in Tennessee. And while the King did not have his best statistical game Sunday, he got the win.

Since signing with Baltimore three springs ago, Henry and the Ravens are 24-16 including a trip to the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs two years ago. The Titans, meanwhile, are 6-32.

They are just not good enough to overcome the critical mistakes they continue to make.