Layman: Titans Show Fight as they Rally Past Colts for First Win

After losing to the rival Texans 26-3 last Sunday, Titans head coach Robert Saleh said, “the sun is going to shine on this organization eventually.” One week later the Lucas Oil Stadium roof was open in Indianapolis and Tennessee basked in the light of a string of big plays from its defense and special teams in the second half to rally past the Colts for a 26-20 win.

The victory was Saleh’s first as Titans coach. It was the organization’s first win since December 21st of last year, snapping a seven-game losing streak overall and an 11-game losing streak within the AFC South.

The breakthrough seemingly came out of nowhere. The Titans had nothing going in a first half in which they were outgained 232-64 and faced a nearly 8:00 deficit in time of possession.

But Jeffery Simmons stood up in front of the locker room and delivered a message about not quitting, staying in the moment and playing every play for the rest of the game.

Then Simmons lit a spark on the very first play of the third quarter, ripping the ball away from Jonathan Taylor for a fumble that led a field goal for the Titans first points.

Indianapolis was in position to add to its 13-3 lead on the ensuing drive but Cor’Dale Flott intercepted Daniel Jones in the red zone. It was Tennessee’s second red zone interception of the game after Amani Hooker had a beautiful two-drag pick along the sideline on the game’s opening possession.

Special teams did its part as well. After another field goal cut the Titans deficit to 13-6, Chimere Dike returned a punt 58 yards to the Indianapolis 28-yard line. It was the first game-changing play of the season for Dike, who has two fumbles this season after earning All-Pro honors with two punt returns for touchdowns as a rookie last year.

The Titans once again capitalized. Cam Ward hit Carnell Tate for an eight-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 13-13 with exactly 13:00 left to play. It was the first career touchdown reception for Tate, who had six catches for 70 yards and has now posted the most receiving yards through six games of any wide out in Titans history.

It was the Titans first touchdown in more than 108 minutes of game action, but they did not have to wait long for the next one. Just a few plays later Julius Chestnut blocked Rigoberto Sanchez’s punt and Femi Oladejo scooped it up and scored. The Titans first blocked punt return for a touchdown since 2011 capped a 20-0 spurt by the Titans to start the second half.

The Colts responded with an eight-play, 72-yard drive to tie the game. Taylor’s four-yard touchdown run was his 10th rushing touchdown against the Titans in their last four matchups, but he was held to 94 yards on 21 carries Sunday.

Ward did not have a great game. He was just 11-22 for 102 yards and posted a passer rating of 59.3, but he had a couple key throws in the second half including a third and five conversion to Wan’Dale Robinson that set up the go-ahead 49-yard field goal from Joey Slye, who ended up making four field goals in the win.

And Saleh got his wish with a defensive front that finally had the chance to pin their ears back and rush an opposing passer who needed to throw the ball in the second half. Simmons and Jermaine Johnson both had a pair of sacks as the Titans took Jones to the ground six times. And, unlike week two when the Titans were unable to get the stop they needed to close out the Eagles, they turned the Colts over on downs twice in the final 2:00 including a Hail Mary that was batted down at the goal-line on the game’s final play.

The Titans proved they did not pack it in when many of their fans did after the winless first month and blowout loss to the Texans. They also laid forth a blueprint for how this team must play.

While it is unlikely the defense, which had forced two turnovers all year will get three every week, the constant pressure, red zone defense and ability to make a game-changing play will have to be a factor moving forward for this team.

It will help if they get more big plays from the special teams as well because the offense remains anemic. Ward finished just 11-22 for 102 yards and a 59.3 passer rating, leading an offense that has scored one touchdown in the last two games.

But the Titans found away to get a win, moving out of the NFL’s cellar now occupied only by the Dolphins and Chargers. And even one win can go a long way to brightening the mood around an organization that has not done much winning lately.

Enjoy Victory Monday. The sun is, indeed, shining again on the Titans.