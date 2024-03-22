Layman: Vols roll past St. Peter’s in round one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's NCAA Tournament run began with a businesslike performance in a 83-47 win over no. 15 seed St. Peter's in round one Thursday night.

On a day that the other three SEC teams in action stumbled, including Kentucky's shocking loss to Oakland, the Vols jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind a three from Dalton Knecht and a trio of Jonas Aidoo dunks.

Tennessee wiped away the memory of its one and done in the SEC Tournament, shooting 64 percent from the field in the first half on the way to a 46-20 lead at the break. It was the largest halftime lead the Vols have ever had in a NCAA Tournament game.

And the Vols didn't let off the gas in the second half, pushing the lead north of 30 for much of the closing stretch, which allowed several of the team's key players to hit the bench early and get a little extra rest ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against no. 7 seed Texas.

Tennessee fans will want to see more against a quality opponent like the Longhorns before they lower their concern meter over the Vols' March failures under Barnes, who picked up his 200th career win at Tennessee with the victory. This was never a contest with the Peacocks unable to handle Aidoo inside or solve the physical Vols defense.

But Tennessee looked very much the part of a no. 2 seed and the SEC regular season championship that has many experts believing this could be the year they make a run to the program's first ever Final Four.

Knecht led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds before checking out with just less than 5:00 to play. Aidoo chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and Zakai Zeigler added eight points and nine assists as he got the best of his half-brother Armono Zeigler, the freshman guard for the Peacocks.

Tobe Awaka left the game briefly with a leg injury, but did return and should be good for Saturday's second round matchup against Barnes' old team.

The winner of that game will advance to the Midwest Region semifinal in Detroit next weekend.