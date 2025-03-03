Lipscomb University basketball ready for ASUN tourney run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since 2019, and just the fourth time ever, Lipscomb is the ASUN champion.

The Bisons clinched a share of the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with three straight wins to close the regular season, including a blowout of Central Arkansas.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds per game and is surrounded by a talented and experienced supporting cast that have helped the Bisons win 22 games.

Lipscomb will face Central Arkansas again Monday at 7 p.m. at Allen Arena in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament. The Bisons will have homecourt advantage for every game that they play in the tournament as they look to cut down the nets and reach the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history.

Senior guards Will Pruitt and Joe Anderson joined Steve Layman in studio for Sunday Sports Central to talk about the season and preview the tournament. You can watch the interview in the video player above.