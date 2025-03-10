Lipscomb University men's basketball headed to the NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dust off those dancing shoes because Lipscomb is headed to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history.

The Bisons knocked off North Alabama 76-65 in Sunday's ASUN final at a sold out Allen Arena. Tournament MVP Joe Anderson scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, including a three and a steal and lay in during a pivotal stretch late as Lipscomb took control.

Lipscomb scored 19 of the game's final 26 points after trailing North Alabama with just over 6:00 to play.

Anderson's backcourt mates also came up huge against the Lions. Will Pruitt had 17 points and Gyasi Powell hit four three-pointers and scored 16 points.

ASUN Player of the Year Jacob Ognacevic chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds to help send Lipscomb back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Bisons 25-9 record on the season puts them second in school history behind the 2019 NIT runner-up squad.

Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff will be making his first NCAA Division One Tournament appearance after a storied coaching career that spanned three decades at lower levels. Acuff joined Steve Layman on Sunday Sports Central. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.