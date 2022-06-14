Major League Soccer announces 10-year deal to stream all matches through Apple TV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Apple TV will now be the home for all Major League Soccer matches.

MLS and Apple announced Tuesday that starting in 2023, all matches will stream exclusively through a new MLS streaming service, which is only available through the Apple TV app for the next 10 years.

"This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle," MLS said in its announcement.

Live and on-demand content will be available on the Apple TV app across devices such as smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, Chromecast with Google TV, Comcast Xfinity and Apple products.

"Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer."

For Apple TV+ subscribers, a broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches and a limited number of matches will be available at no extra cost.

MLS said further details on the new service — including how to sign up, pricing and programming specifics — will be released in the coming months.