Floyd Mayweather shows off gigantic Christmas tree
LAS VEGAS — Floyd "Money" Mayweather has the larger than life persona, but many would be shocked to know that he's often in the giving mood.
Mayweather has a long history of giving his time and yes, money, to the Las Vegas community.
That being said, every now and then he still reminds people that he is larger than life.
Mayweather's Christmas tree looks to stand around 20-feet tall. Excessive? Maybe, but for Mayweather it's just another day in the life.
