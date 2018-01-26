Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown stunned, arrested at Walgreens
MILWAUKEE -- Police used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown early Friday morning after double parking at Walgreens.
Police encountered a vehicle that was parked across two disability parking spaces around 2 a.m. local time on Friday morning.
As officers spoke with the Brown, 22, "an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested," according to a police spokesperson. The rookie was taken directly to the Milwaukee County Jail.
"The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department," police say.
There's no word yet on exactly what caused the interaction between Brown and police to escalate.
Brown, who played college ball for Southern Methodist University, was drafted by the Bucks in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft. He has played in 21 games, two as a starter, during his time in Milwaukee.
BREAKING FROM @Bucks on rookie Sterling Brown’s arrest. “We are aware of the situation with Sterling Brown and are looking into it.”— Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) January 26, 2018
