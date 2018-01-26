Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown stunned, arrested at Walgreens

WTMJ
1:38 PM, Jan 26, 2018
28 mins ago

GREENBURGH, NY - AUGUST 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally altered) Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at MSG Training Center on August 11, 2017 in Greenburgh, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE -- Police used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown early Friday morning after double parking at Walgreens.

Police encountered a vehicle that was parked across two disability parking spaces around 2 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

As officers spoke with the Brown, 22, "an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested," according to a police spokesperson. The rookie was taken directly to the Milwaukee County Jail.

"The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department," police say.

There's no word yet on exactly what caused the interaction between Brown and police to escalate.

Brown, who played college ball for Southern Methodist University, was drafted by the Bucks in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft. He has played in 21 games, two as a starter, during his time in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports