MTSU track and field coach Dean Hayes dead at 84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State coaching legend Dean Hayes has died following a battle with skin cancer.

The news of Hayes' passing was posted to social media Friday night by former Blue Raider Varsity Club Director Jim Simpson.

The 84-year-old Hayes had been the leader of the track and field program since 1965.

According to the MTSU athletics website, Hayes won 41 conference championships during the Blue Raiders time in the Ohio Valley Conference, Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA.

He was voted the NCAA Outdoor Coach of the Year following the 1981 season.

Hayes' accomplishments also include a trip to Seoul, South Korea as a coach of the United States track and field team in the 1988 Olympics.

In his post, Simpson asked people to consider donating to the MTSU Track and Field Athletes Endowed Scholarship in lieu of flowers.

Hayes is survived by his wife, Jan, and daughters, Erin and Kara, and sister, Judy. The family welcomes receipt of any stories, messages, or reflections at coachdeanhayes@gmail.com.