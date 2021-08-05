Music City Grand Prix festivities underway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix starts Friday, but the weekend festivities have already started.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly held a go-kart race with area kids at Music City Indoor Karting Wednesday morning. Daly, a type one diabetic, teamed up with Mannkind to host 20 area kids with diabetes for a fun race and the opportunity to share his inspirational message.

“First off, I love finding new go-kart places and this places is awesome,” Daly said. “But any chance we have to share our story with kids or anyone with diabetes is important. If they’re worried about the future, I can tell them, ‘I’m racing cars and living out my dream, but still deal with the same things they do. We’re all in this together.”

The weekend isn’t all about racing, though. The Grand Prix lends itself to a party atmosphere, and Wednesday night the Standard at the Smith House in downtown Nashville hosted driver Matt Forbush for a private event with club members.

Forbush will drive in the GT Pro America races Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in his new model GT4 Supra sports car. The former Nashville resident, who now operates Forbush Racing out of Memphis took the team to speak with guests and even guide them through the inner workings of his car which was parked alongside his hauler on the street outside the restaurant.

Forbush says the 2.17 mile Grand Prix course appears to be a real challenge and should lead to great racing. More importantly, he thinks the three-day event will lead to a great turnout and even more interest locally in motor sports.