NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is headed back to the downtown Nashville streets this summer.

On Tuesday, IndyCar came to town to start the official 100 day countdown with a special event at the Grand Ole Opry.

There were interactive games, prizes and the opportunity to meet a pair of IndyCar drivers ahead of that night’s Opry show. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal were on hand and actually served as presenters during the show as well.

For Dixon it was his first trip back to Nashville since he won last year’s race. A feat that capped a special weekend in which his team also captured the pit crew challenge on Thursday night.

Dixon hopes to win another IndyCar championship, which would tie him with the legendary A.J. Foyt for the most titles in the sport’s history. He had a bit of a rocky showing, finishing 27th at the Grand Prix of Long Beach a couple weekends ago, but is ready to make amends at the Grand Prix of Alabama this weekend.

Drivers will then turn their attention towards the Indianapolis 500 next month before returning to Nashville later this summer for the final year of the three-year initial contract between IndyCar and the Music City Grand Prix. Both sides are confident that a new deal will be struck to keep the Grand Prix on the downtown streets for years to come.

You can watch Steve Layman’s interview with Dixon in the video player above.