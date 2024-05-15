Nashville Kats holding strong, Jeff Fisher to serve leadership role for the Arena Football League

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Arena Football League re-launch is proving to be short lived for many teams across the country, but the Nashville Kats says it is holding strong and leading the way.

It was announced on Tuesday that Jeff Fisher who is the current President of Football Operations for the Nashville Kats has been appointed a leadership role in the league.

Fisher was the head coach of the Titans for 16 seasons and then the Rams.

Yesterday, three weeks into the season he was named Interim Commissioner of the AFL.

He says he agreed to help the league and that he's honored the owners have confidence in him. This appointment comes as at least four teams announced their terminations almost as soon as the season began: Minnesota, Philadelphia, Georgia and Iowa.

The teams that have folded say players and coaches were not getting paid.

Ten teams including Nashville are left in the league.

The Kats said in a statement to NewsChannel 5 that their players have all been paid and the team is striving to be the model franchise.

They added that the players are well fed and are provided housing.

A revised full schedule season with the remaining teams is expected to be released soon.

That Kats play most of their home games here at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium but this Saturday you can support them in Clarksville at F&M Arena against the Wichita Regulators.