Nashville Predators Fans Enjoy Scandinavian Adventure of a Lifetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the most popular tourist attractions in all of Scandinavia is the Vasa Museum, displaying the 17th century Vasa, the biggest and most powerful warship before it sank on its maiden voyage in 1628 in Stockholm harbor.

A group of loyal Predators fans took their own ship voyage into Stockholm harbor this week ahead of the NHL Global Series games.

Fortunately, their trip was without incident, continuing a journey of a lifetime as they arrived from Finland to support the team they love.

“It was very easy,” Michael Flowers, one of the fans on the trip, said. “It was just like a cruise ship. There wasn’t a lot of rocking. Sometimes you get on those trips and they’re bouncing all around. Very smooth, good food.”

The Predators organized two official excursions for nearly 300 fans. One that came directly to Sweden for five days around the two games.

The other trip, which included 175 fans, started in Finland and Estonia before boarding the ship to Stockholm for five days in Sweden.

“We had gotten passports in (2019),” Predators fan Greg Frye said,” And then COVID-19 hit so we couldn’t use them so we were all over this. We got to see scenery we hadn’t seen, the narrow streets, the small homes, the big cities on the coast. I haven’t seen anything I didn’t like.”

For many on the trip it is their first visit to this part of the world. A 10-day excursion to see new cities and sights, all while supporting the Preds.

There are tons of things to do in Stockholm. You can see the Vasa, visit the Royal Palace, the Nobel Prize Museum or one of several historic churches. But for these fans there was no question what stop number one would be.

They filed into the Predators open practice at Hovet Arena shortly after it began on Wednesday and soon made their presence felt, belting out a “Let’s go Predators” cheer led by their favorite mascot.

“Gnash started it because he started banging on the glass, so we were like, ‘alright, let’s go,’” Flowers said. “I just think being around other Predators fans has been nice.”

After practice the fans got an opportunity to attend a meet and greet where they were able to get pictures and autographs from some of their favorite players. The amount of gold in the stands and around Stockholm has not been lost on the players.

“The support is awesome, especially being so far away from home,” Predators defenseman Nic Hague said. “That’s what makes it so fun, right? To be able to see them and play for them.”

Many of these fans were total strangers when the trip started but have become fast friends, sharing a common bond over their love for the Predators and now a 4,000 mile journey.

“An amazing trip,” said Debbie Frye, a Preds fan and the wife of Greg. “Everybody has been fun. I’ve never laid eyes on these people in the arena but we’re friends now.”

They will help provide a crowd advantage inside Avicii Arena on Friday and Sunday that they hope will help pull the Preds through to victory. Two wins would be the perfect cap to an already unforgettable trip.

“I’m running out of time and I want to see a Stanley Cup,” Greg Frye said. “We’ve got to get some wins.”

To which his wife Debbie added, “let’s go Preds.”