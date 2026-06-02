Nashville Predators hire Chris MacFarland to lead hockey operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday they have hired Chris MacFarland as the team’s new president of hockey operations and general manager, replacing Barry Trotz as the franchise enters a new era.

The team said Trotz will transition into an advisory role after previously announcing plans to step away from the general manager position once a successor was selected.

MacFarland becomes just the third general manager in Predators franchise history and the second person to hold the title of president of hockey operations.

“We could not be more pleased that Chris has elected to join the Predators organization and lead our hockey operations group,” Predators Chairman and Majority Owner Bill Haslam said. “We conducted an exhaustive search and were able to meet with several very qualified and impressive candidates, but all along, we were hopeful to interview Chris.”

MacFarland, 56, will serve as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Preds after spending the past four years as Colorado's G.M.

This season MacFarland's Avalanche won the President's Trophy with a NHL-best 121 points in the regular season. They won the Central Division twice in his four seasons as general manager.

“My wife Chandra and I, together with our children, are grateful to Bill and Crissy Haslam and the entire Nashville Predators family for this opportunity,” MacFarland said. “I know this is a proud organization with a solid track record of putting together teams that the fans of Smashville support wholeheartedly.”

“My goal here is to build a winner,” he said.

Predators CEO Sean Henry called MacFarland “a proven builder and winner” and said his experience in Colorado made him “the perfect leader to propel our organization to new heights.”

MacFarland previously spent 16 years in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ hockey operations department before joining the Avalanche in 2015.

As part of the transition, Trotz will remain with the organization in an advisory role after serving as general manager for the past three seasons. The Hall of Fame coach also spent 15 seasons behind the bench as Nashville’s first-ever head coach.

“I am pleased to welcome ‘C-Mac’ to the Predators organization, and I pledge to help him fulfill his vision in any way that I can for the next year,” Trotz said.

The Predators said MacFarland will immediately begin overseeing preparations for several upcoming offseason events, including the NHL Draft later this month and the start of free agency on July 1.

MacFarland is also a nominee for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The winner will be announced later this month.