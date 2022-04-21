Watch
Sports

Actions

Nashville Predators to play two games in Prague this fall as part of NHL Global Series

Flames Predators Hockey
Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators players celebrate after beating the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Flames Predators Hockey
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:36:41-04

(AP) — The NHL is going back to Europe this fall for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic.

The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October, and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series.

The last NHL game in Europe was in November 2019 when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres faced off in Stockholm.

Nashville was set to open the 2020-21 season in Prague against Boston before the pandemic scrapped the NHL's plans.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap