Nashville SC Defeats NY Red Bulls In Stoppage Time, Finishes MLS Regular Season Undefeated At Home

NASHVILLE — It's been a dream season for Nashville SC, and it's not over yet. "The Boys In Gold" played their final regular season home game at Geodis Park, coming from behind to beat NY Red Bulls 3-2 to finish the regular season undefeated at "The Castle." Afterwards, the team celebrated winning the Supporters' Shield, the trophy given to the Major League Soccer team with the best regular season record. A remarkable feat for a franchise that was a mere idea on a cocktail napkin by team Owner John Ingram a little more than a decade ago.

Team captain Hany Mukhtar lifted the trophy along with his teammates on a specially made stage on the field as fans cheered wildly despite a steady downpour of rain at the stadium. Nashville SC heads into the MLS playoffs as the top overall seed and will have home field advantage for as long as they last in the tournament.

"I'm so proud of the team," said Mukhtar. "We worked very hard to accomplish (winning the Supporters' Shield) and that's just the beginning of the journey."

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan added: "To be able to accomplish great things, you have to have dreams and belief. Our confidence comes from doing the things we say we want to do. We're really enjoying tonight, but we'll get back to work soon because we have a lot more to accomplish."

Nashville SC will play its final regular season game November 7th at Cincinnati. A win or a draw would set a new MLS record for most points in a season. SC will play its first playoff game Sunday, November 22nd at Geodis Park against a yet to be determined opponent.

