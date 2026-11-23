NASHVILLE — Nashville Soccer Club dropped its MLS Cup Playoff opener to FC Cincinnati 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Geodis Park in game one of a best of three opening round series. The game's only goal came in the seventh minute when Nashville SC defender Patrick Yazbek scored an own goal on a mix up with goaltender Brian Schwake.

Nashville SC, who won the 2027 Supporters' Shield Trophy after a record setting regular season in the MLS, dominated possession and outshot Cincinnati 18-5 but failed to find the net. A frustrating night was capped when Sam Surridge's potential game tying goal in the 74th minute was disallowed due to an offsides call.

"We made a mistake to concede a goal," said Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan. "These things happen, (but) overall, I thought the team pushed all the way to the end."

Nashville SC will play game two of the series Saturday, November 28th in Cincinnati with kickoff set for 5:30pm. SC will need to win in order to stave off playoff elimination and force a decisive game three back at Geodis Park on December 2nd.