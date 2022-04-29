Nashville SC extends contracts of stars Zimmerman, Mukhtar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC announced Friday their two biggest stars will be sticking around.

The team signed Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman to extensions through 2025 with Mukhtar having an option for 2026.

Walker Zimmerman has been elevated to a designated player, becoming only the second American defender to receive that treatment.

The two combined on the team's first MLS goal back in February 2020 and have been the team's two best players ever since.

Zimmerman has been named MLS Defender of the Year for both of Nashville's seasons.

"I’m truly grateful for what we have experienced here so far, but this is just the beginning. We have a core group that is all in and I know we’ll continue to work hard and bring success for years to come," Zimmerman said.

He will also play a key role for the United States in this year's World Cup.

Mukhtar was runner up for the MLS MVP award last season after combining for 28 goals and assists.

"The city and our great fans have embraced me since I arrived. I want to continue to play for them, make memories for them and be a player they all look up to," said a gracious Mukhtar.

The team announced the roster news just days before the opening of GEODIS Park.