Nashville SC eyes Eastern Conference's top seed in historic MLS season with home match against Sporting KC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville SC is in the middle of a historic 2026 season, and this week could add even more milestones to an already record-breaking run.

The Boys in Gold host Sporting Kansas City tonight at Geodis Park in a match that carries significant stakes. A win would secure Nashville the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Nashville has been dominant all season. The club is unbeaten at home, has already set a club record for wins in a season and achieved the best 28-match start in MLS history — becoming the fastest team ever to clinch a playoff berth.

The next milestone on the horizon is the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record in MLS. Nashville could clinch that honor as soon as Saturday.

The club's current points pace would shatter the all-time MLS record for a single season and would secure home-field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs.

However, history offers a note of caution. Over the past 14 seasons, only two Supporters' Shield winners have gone on to lift the MLS Cup. Head coach BJ Callaghan has acknowledged that the team's best soccer may still be ahead of them.

Nashville SC has sat atop the MLS standings for much of the season, and the club is focused on converting this historic regular season into a championship run.