Nashville SC gives first tour of new stadium site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club provided another glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.

Nashville CEO Ian Ayre and Metro Council Member Colby Sledge provided the first-ever in-person tour as construction continues at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

WTVF Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.



WTVF Nashville SC provided a glimpse of its new Major League Soccer stadium on Thursday.



View more photos here.

The club says today's tour is part of a series of events to celebrate its season opener against FC Cincinnati at Nissan Stadium on April 17.

Back in January, workers installed the stadium’s first beam. The stadium is set to open in May 2022.