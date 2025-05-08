Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nashville SC to host Aston Villa in historic match at GEODIS Park this summer

Britain Soccer Premier League
Jon Super/AP
Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Britain Soccer Premier League
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC will play host to a Premier League side this summer!

SC announced on Thursday that they will welcome Aston Villa to GEODIS Park on Saturday, August 2, marking the first time they've played a club from one of the "Big Five" European leagues.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. local time.

“Aston Villa have a rich history in English football,” said Nashville SC Vice Chairman Ian Ayre. “As seven-time league champions and former European cup winners, they have shown an impressive rate of consistency as well as progress in recent years under head coach Unai Emery. This game provides a unique and exciting opportunity to see the first Premier League team at GEODIS Park and a chance to see a very strong Villa squad, alongside any new summer signings, as they prepare for their 2025-2026 Premier League campaign.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 16. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Met ND Trust.jpg

Apps