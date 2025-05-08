Nashville SC to host Aston Villa in historic match at GEODIS Park this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC will play host to a Premier League side this summer!

SC announced on Thursday that they will welcome Aston Villa to GEODIS Park on Saturday, August 2, marking the first time they've played a club from one of the "Big Five" European leagues.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. local time.

“Aston Villa have a rich history in English football,” said Nashville SC Vice Chairman Ian Ayre. “As seven-time league champions and former European cup winners, they have shown an impressive rate of consistency as well as progress in recent years under head coach Unai Emery. This game provides a unique and exciting opportunity to see the first Premier League team at GEODIS Park and a chance to see a very strong Villa squad, alongside any new summer signings, as they prepare for their 2025-2026 Premier League campaign.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 16. Fans can purchase tickets here.