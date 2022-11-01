Watch Now
Nashville SC's Mukhtar wins MLS MVP

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 13:42:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hany Mukhtar is the 2022 Landon Donovan Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player.

The Nashville SC midfielder scored 23 goals to go along with 11 assists, making his 34 goal contributions the most in the league.

Mukhtar scored 21 goals in the team's final 22 games leading Nashville SC to another playoff appearance.

He becomes the first German-born player to win MVP and the first Nashville SC player to take home the award.

Mukhtar won the award with nearly 50% of the vote comprised of MLS players and media members.

https://twitter.com/NashvilleSC/status/1587499730476613638

Mukhtar won the 2022 Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the league as well.

Salute to you, Hany.

