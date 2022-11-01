Nashville SC's Mukhtar wins MLS MVP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hany Mukhtar is the 2022 Landon Donovan Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player.

The Nashville SC midfielder scored 23 goals to go along with 11 assists, making his 34 goal contributions the most in the league.

Mukhtar scored 21 goals in the team's final 22 games leading Nashville SC to another playoff appearance.

He becomes the first German-born player to win MVP and the first Nashville SC player to take home the award.

Mukhtar won the award with nearly 50% of the vote comprised of MLS players and media members.

Mukhtar won the 2022 Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the league as well.

Salute to you, Hany.