Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named to 2024 United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team

John Amis/AP
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) during an MLS soccer match against New York Red Bulls, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 08, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Defenders Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman along with forward Djordje Mihailovic will be the three overage players on the 18-man U.S. Olympic men's soccer roster after failing to get used by the senior national team at the Copa America.

Olympic soccer is limited to players under 23, with each team allowed three over the age limit. The U.S. wild card picks are all from Major League Soccer; FIFA does not require clubs to release players for the Olympics.

Maximilian Dietz, a defender with second-tier Greuther Furth, in Germany, was added missing the June training camp.

