Nashville SC CEO Previews Exhibition Match With Atlanta United

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Professional soccer has arrived in Nashville as the club prepares to play an exhibition match.

Nashville Soccer Club will make its debut Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at First Tennessee Park.

The home of the Nashville Sounds has now been transformed into an appropriate pitch for soccer.

“This is the world’s game and not only can we have the opportunity to bring people together, keep in mind about 15 percent of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is born abroad,” said Court Jeske, Nashville SC’s CEO. “They’re from soccer loving countries and we know they can teach us a lot about the sport.”

Ten thousand seats will be filled as the club takes on Atlanta United, an MLS team, at 3 p.m.