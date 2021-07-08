Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for six-game homestand

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park on July 13th through July 18th for a six-game homestand against the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, the Louisville Bats.

For the games from Tuesday, July 13th, to Saturday, July 17th, the doors open at 6 p.m. and game time will be 7:05 p.m. On Sunday, July 18th, doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and game time will be at 6 p.m.

There will be themes for each game, including Tito's Tail Wagon Tuesday, Throwback Thursday, Firework Friday, Boy Scout Night and Youth Sports Day.

Seniors and military workers can enjoy a $2 discount on single-game prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four tickets per I.D.

For more information on tickets, call 615-690-4487 or visit tickets@nashvillesounds.com.