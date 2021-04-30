Nashville Sounds to move to near 100% capacity on May 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds announced that First Horizon Park will operate at near 100% capacity beginning Friday, May 14.

The Sounds' capacity update coincides with Metro’s recent announcement to lift all COVID restrictions, except for the indoor mask mandate, by that date.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, fans will be allowed to purchase any remaining tickets for home games from May 14-23.

For Opening Day on May 11, the ballpark will operate at near 40% capacity. It will allow the same attendance for home games on May 12 and 13.

However, despite the capacity increase, the Sounds will keep modified health and safety measures in place. Those measures include Major League Baseball’s policy of a “player safety buffer zone” that restricts the use of front rows of sections closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.

The team will also keep four socially distanced sections for the entire 2021 season. Those sections include 104, 113, 118 and 121.

According to the Sounds, those sections will be “pod style” seating only with tickets available in groups of two, four or six and all tickets in socially distanced sections are subject to availability.