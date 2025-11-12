Nashville, Stockholm Share Love of Hockey and More

STOCKHOLM — Walk around downtown Sweden’s capital at night and you may hear music pulsing out of pop and jazz clubs. Bengan’s Record Store has one of the largest vinyl collections in Europe. And the ABBA Museum is one of the hottest tourist attractions in Stockholm.

This is a music-loving city, not all that dissimilar to Nashville. It’s a place that’s produced hit acts like Ace of Base and Bolaget, as well as producers and writers that have had their hands in such American hits like “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys, “Starship” by Nikki Minaj and Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.”

The similarities between the two cities don’t stop at music. Just like Music City has a serious hockey fix with the Predators, Stockholm loves hockey.

“This is a hockey country,” ViaPlay hockey reporter and broadcaster Jonatan Lindquist said. “Whenever we have the World Championships it’s a huge deal back here. We’re going to get one-fifth the country, 20 percent of the people watching the game.”

For many in Sweden hockey is just a way of life. They grew up playing the sport in the street or on outdoor ponds and lakes. Even recess gets filled by pickup hockey games at many schools around the country.

And this week hockey will take center stage as the NHL Global Series returns to Stockholm for two games between the Predators and Penguins.

“It’s a big deal here,” Lindquist said. “Especially, and I’m not just saying this because (I’m talking to) Nashville TV, but Filip Forsberg is arguably one of the three to five most popular Swedish players in Sweden. So having a guy like him come here makes it even more special.”

Forsberg has scored more goals than any player in Predators history. He is also one of the stars of Tre Kronor, the Swedish national team which has seen great international success including gold medals at the World Championships in both 2017 and 2018.

He has also won over many fans with his flare for the magnificent and the many highlight-reel goals he’s turned in over the years.

“He’s a good player, but he’s also spectacular,” Lindquist said. “When you look at Swedish players we have a lot of good, dependable players, but the way he’s able to deke guys one-on-one and do they unexpected, that’s what kids gravitate to. And he’s one of those guys that’s a YouTube favorite, which is very important in this day and age.”

But Forsberg’s far from the only Swedish connection to Nashville. Twenty-four different Swedes have put on the gold sweater for the team, including four players during the great 2017 Stanley Cup final run which put the Predators on the global hockey map.

Lindquist said he saw a growing Swedish in Nashville during that time, and that many people have remained fans of the Predators because of Forsberg, their connection to the team and the city.

“When people ask me where do you want to go watch a game, I mean, Nashville is right at the top,” Lindquist said. “Great atmosphere, it’s amazing to go down Broadway, enjoy the music, so I think it’s one of those places where you go there and watch a game as a fan, you might get hooked and that’s your team.”

It’s that synergy – a love of music and hockey – that ties Nashville and Stockholm together. And it is why the Preds hope there will be many Swedes wearing gold in their support against the Penguins in this weekend’s games.