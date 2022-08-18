Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, Awards Ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2023 NHL Draft is coming to Smashville.

The National Hockey League made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Music City will also host the 2023 NHL Awards marking the first time the same city has hosted both events since Vancouver in 2006.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events – the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft – to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The NHL Awards ceremony will be held June 26 and the NHL Draft will be a two-night event on June 28 and 29.

Ticket plans and other details will be announced at a later date.